2,896,715 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,896,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,532,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.89% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.