$3.96 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will report $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $17.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

EGLE stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 322,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $943.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.