$30.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.54 million to $30.80 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $22.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $136.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.90 million to $140.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $181.63 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $198.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AERI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

