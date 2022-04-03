$32.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGFGet Rating) to report $32.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $143.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $185.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $195.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

RGF stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

