364,777 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,059,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.37% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $149.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

