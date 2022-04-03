$368.59 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will report $368.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.33 million. AZEK reported sales of $293.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $24.84 on Friday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

