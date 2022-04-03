3,887,915 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,887,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,642,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

