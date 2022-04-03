39,000 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 164,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

