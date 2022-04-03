3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 17.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of 3M by 159.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $149.69 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

