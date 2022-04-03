$400.26 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report sales of $400.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.77 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $374.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

