411,097 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 411,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,003,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.73. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

