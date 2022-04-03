$413.95 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will announce $413.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.10 million. Materion posted sales of $354.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

