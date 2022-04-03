$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $196.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,997,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

