51,000 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND opened at $38.34 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

