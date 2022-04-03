$52.84 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will post sales of $52.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $231.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $267.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 81.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

