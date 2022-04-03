$532.00 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to report $532.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.60 million and the highest is $546.10 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 28.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after buying an additional 196,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

