$557.81 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $557.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.85 million to $569.00 million. Amedisys reported sales of $537.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of AMED opened at $173.85 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.