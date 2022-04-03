$581.01 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to post $581.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.30 million and the highest is $590.77 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 156,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

