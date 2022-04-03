$660.47 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to report sales of $660.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.21 million. BrightView reported sales of $651.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.37.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,590 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 314.1% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $3,580,000.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

