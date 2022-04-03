$67.34 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.89 million and the lowest is $65.85 million. Heska posted sales of $60.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $290.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $293.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $321.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $331.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $147.57 on Friday. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.