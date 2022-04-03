736,763 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 736,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,697,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Maximus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Maximus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Maximus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

