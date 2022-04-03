751,976 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 751,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.07% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 937.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,340.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

