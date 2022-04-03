8,127 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,054 shares of company stock worth $31,192,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,915. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

