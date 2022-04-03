8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $57,510.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $57,510.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.83 or 0.07520073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.02 or 1.00012097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

