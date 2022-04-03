$965.21 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will post sales of $965.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.37 million and the lowest is $955.80 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $827.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

