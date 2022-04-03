$97.20 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce sales of $97.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Points International reported sales of $65.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $444.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $492.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Points International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

PCOM stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a P/E ratio of -614.67 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

