Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abiomed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Abiomed by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Abiomed by 77.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $338.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.62. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

