ACoconut 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51,912.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $403,283.18 and approximately $51,912.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025544 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.