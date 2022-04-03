ACoconut (AC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52,182.00

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $399,341.03 and approximately $52,182.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

