Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

