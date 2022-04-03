AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

ATY stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $185.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

