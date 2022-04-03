AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AT shares. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.43 million and a P/E ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

