Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.59 or 0.07523822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00272931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00806410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00099899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012835 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00462132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00378976 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.