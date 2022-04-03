Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.
ADMP stock remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,094,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
Several analysts have commented on ADMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
