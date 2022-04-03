Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

ADMP stock remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,094,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Several analysts have commented on ADMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

