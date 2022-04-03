Adshares Price Reaches $5.58 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Adshares has a market cap of $140.41 million and $3.10 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00012145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,154,479 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

