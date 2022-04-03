Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IVOO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.93. 12,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,734. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.82 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10.

