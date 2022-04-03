Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will report $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $19.70 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $59.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,057 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 155,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
Agenus stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
