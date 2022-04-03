Aigang (AIX) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

Aigang (AIX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a market cap of $346,777.87 and approximately $4,122.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00108824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aigang Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

