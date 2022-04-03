Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.77 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Aion has a total market cap of $55.77 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.66 or 0.99955877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00361668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00139742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

