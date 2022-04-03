Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.07 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

