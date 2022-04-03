Akash Network Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $161.76 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

