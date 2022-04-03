Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $53.60 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $234.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $473.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

