Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.14 Million

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to report sales of $82.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.62 million and the highest is $93.62 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $340.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

