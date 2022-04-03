All Sports Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $5.78 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

