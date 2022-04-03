Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Allbirds has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $18,398,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.