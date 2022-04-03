Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $18,398,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

