Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. 2,062,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,568. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several research analysts have commented on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
