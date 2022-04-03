Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. 2,062,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,568. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

