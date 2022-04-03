Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $490,413.39 and approximately $56,933.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.42 or 0.07533198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,209.52 or 0.99788860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

