Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,799 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

