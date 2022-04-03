Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,070,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.07% of 51job as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOBS opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms recently commented on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

